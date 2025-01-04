Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $162.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.