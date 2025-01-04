Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $162.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

