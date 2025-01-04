Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $15.97. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 35,579 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.5696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
