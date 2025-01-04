Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Downgraded by Cormark to “Tender”

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.50. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFTC. Scotiabank raised Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.92.

Shares of Softchoice stock opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 12 month low of C$15.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.58.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

