Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$23.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

SFTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Softchoice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.92.

Shares of Softchoice stock opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 52 week low of C$15.15 and a 52 week high of C$24.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.58.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

