Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $9.70. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

