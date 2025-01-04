SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. 3,572,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,022,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

