SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.18. 1,091,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,104,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

