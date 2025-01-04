Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 246.59 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 228.13 ($2.83). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 232.70 ($2.89), with a volume of 11,121 shares trading hands.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,326.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.59.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

Featured Stories

