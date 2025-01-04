State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GCT Semiconductor were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $89,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:GCTS opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

