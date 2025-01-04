State Street Corp Purchases 3,526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

