State Street Corp Sells 4,378 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.52. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEXA

About Nexa Resources

(Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.