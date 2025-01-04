Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $42.81 on Friday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $821.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.