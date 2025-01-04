Stellar AfricaGold (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Stellar AfricaGold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

