Stewart Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,381,783.10. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stewart Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.
NYSE:HIPO opened at $26.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
