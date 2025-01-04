Stewart Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,381,783.10. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO opened at $26.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in Hippo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

