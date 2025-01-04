Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

HAS stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

