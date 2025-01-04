Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nucor Put Options (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 36,790 put options on the company. This is an increase of 442% compared to the typical volume of 6,787 put options.
Nucor Stock Performance
Nucor stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Nucor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
