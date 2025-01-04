Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,722 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,187% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TGS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGS

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.