Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the average volume of 621 call options.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 76.54% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Oatly Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,592 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,978 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.