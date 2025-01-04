Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 582% compared to the average volume of 621 call options.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 76.54% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Oatly Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,592 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,978 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

