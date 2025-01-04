Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Put Options (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average volume of 627 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 182,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

