StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
About Credit Suisse Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.