StockNews.com Downgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Sell

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

