StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.16 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

