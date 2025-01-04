StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

FMS stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

