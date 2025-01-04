StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.24 on Friday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

About Gold Resource

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gold Resource stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Gold Resource Co. ( NYSE:GORO Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Gold Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.