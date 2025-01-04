StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.