StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

