StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
About OpGen
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.