StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 77.05% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,978.05. The trade was a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

