Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €29.10 ($30.00) and last traded at €29.75 ($30.67). 10,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.80 ($30.72).

Stratec Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The company has a market cap of $361.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

