Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.61 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 333 ($4.14). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.10), with a volume of 26,067 shares.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 348.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 634.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Strategic Equity Capital

In other Strategic Equity Capital news, insider Howard Williams purchased 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £346.68 ($430.66). 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

