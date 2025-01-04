Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €46.40 ($47.84) and last traded at €46.24 ($47.67). Approximately 29,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.18 ($47.61).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

