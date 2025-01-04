Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,861.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,512.96. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,670 shares of company stock worth $1,259,172. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

