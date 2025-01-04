Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives $66.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.29. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.