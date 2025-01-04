Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 6,076 shares.
Symphony International Stock Down 3.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.74.
About Symphony International
Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.
