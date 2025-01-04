Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $222.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Talen Energy stock opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

