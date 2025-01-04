Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 98,476 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.55 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Talon Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
