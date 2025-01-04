Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 108,905 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of £25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 0.09 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

