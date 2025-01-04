Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

