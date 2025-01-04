Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Down 0.5 %
About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.