Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.