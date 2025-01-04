The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $76.93 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

