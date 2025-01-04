The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 62 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $18,709.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,212.80. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Trading Down 3.8 %

SAM stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.00 and a 200-day moving average of $291.18. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $371.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 105.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

