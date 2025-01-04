The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.13 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 149.20 ($1.85). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.91), with a volume of 42,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 185 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Gym Group

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gym Group

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £273.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75.

In other The Gym Group news, insider Elaine O’Donnell acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £20,125 ($25,000.00). Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The Gym Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.