The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.65 ($0.36). Approximately 109,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 138,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of £24.53 million, a PE ratio of -207.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Mark Lund bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,559.01). Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

