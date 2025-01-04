The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,916,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.