The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.87 and traded as low as $35.43. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1,237 shares.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
