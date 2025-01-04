THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THO. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NYSE THO opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

