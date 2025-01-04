TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 193.60 ($2.40), with a volume of 83358328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £954.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,289.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.94.

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

