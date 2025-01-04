Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

TTNP stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.