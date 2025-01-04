TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.36. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 200 shares.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.