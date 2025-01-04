TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.36. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
