Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $12.61. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 36,586 shares trading hands.

Toray Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

About Toray Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.