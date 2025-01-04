TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 329.86 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 312 ($3.88). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 313 ($3.89), with a volume of 515,558 shares trading hands.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £993.31 million, a P/E ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 314.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 329.86.
TR Property Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -852.27%.
Insider Activity
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TR Property Investment Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.